Surbhi Chandna makes heads turn as she stuns in a stylish look as a CBI officer in a series of new PHOTOS

All eyes have been on Surbhi Chandna as she dropped stunning photos on her social media handle. Her getup of a stylish CBI officer is making her fans love her lean and toned body.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most prominent actresses in the TV sector. She gained immense popularity with the role of Bani on the famous TV show Naagin 5. She became an internet sensation owing to her remarkable acting and spectacular looks on the show. After completing the show, the actress has recently appeared in a music video. Surbhi is highly elated with the response to her music video with her Naagin co-star, Sharad Malhotra. The actress has recently shared pictures from her shoot and her look is simply mind-blowing.

The new post shared by Surbhi Chandna has instantly gone viral due to her mystical and killer looks in the pictures. The pictures show her in a stylish outfit as she has donned a black crop top with dark blue high waist jeans. She paired the look with a black leather jacket. Her makeup is done perfectly to make her face look radiant and her lips are lush pink. Her hair is left open to complement her look. She has struck numerous stunning poses. She wrote in the caption, ‘When the CBI officer Strikes a Pose’

Surbhi rose to fame with her show Ishqbaaaz and after that, she has worked in numerous other shows. Her new music video Bepanah Pyaar is getting immense love and appreciation from her fans. She has appeared in a completely new look in the music video. People are immensely loving the sizzling chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra, the former leads of the TV show Naagin.

