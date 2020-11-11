Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna shower birthday love on Ishqbaaaz co star Shrenu Parikh; See posts

As Shrenu Parikh turns a year older today, her friends and former co-stars from Ishqbaaaz including Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and Reyhna Pandit send her birthday love with some sweet posts. Take a look.

Shrenu Parikh is touted to be one of the most talented actresses on Indian Television. With her beautiful looks, contagious smile, and acting chops, Shrenu has won millions of hearts. She became a household name after her terrific performance in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. Last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna opposite Zain Imam, fans have been missing Shrenu's magic onscreen.

However, today (November 11, 2020) the gorgeous actress is on cloud nine, as she is celebrating her birthday. And on this special day, Shrenu is being showered with love from all over. Her former Ishqbaaaz co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and Reyhna Pandit also showered Shrenu with loads of love, good wishes, and blessings on her birthday. They took to their social media handles to make Shrenu feel special with sweet birthday posts, leaving her awestruck. Though owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shrenu cannot celebrate with her pals, but they are doing all that they can to bring a smile to her face.

Surbhi Chandna wished her 'jaan' Shrenu with throwback pictures, and expressed, 'Meri sher, you know what you mean to all of us. Love you.' The birthday girl replied saying that she is 'missing them all.' Reyhna went the and Badshah way as she wished Chubul Shrenu saying, 'Ladki beautiful kar gayi chul.' Mansi also hared a heartwarming picture with Shrenu as she wished her all the happiness on her birthday. Kunal Jaisingh's wifey Bharti also wished Shrenu with a heartening post.

Take a look at Ishqbaaaz team's wishes for Shrenu:

Well, we're eagerly waiting for the Ishqbaaaz team to have a reunion soon. And can't wait to see Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi in a single frame again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's wishing Shrenu Parikh a 'rocking' birthday!

