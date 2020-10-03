  1. Home
  2. tv

Surbhi Chandna & Mohit Sehgal pray for Naagin 5 co star Sharad Malhotra after he tests positive for COVID 19

After Sharad Malhotra was diagnosed with coronavirus, his Naagin 5 co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal have penned sweet messages for him.
20188 reads Mumbai
Surbhi Chandna & Mohit Sehgal pray for Naagin 5 co star Sharad Malhotra after he tests positive for COVID 19Surbhi Chandna & Mohit Sehgal pray for Naagin 5 co star Sharad Malhotra after he tests positive for COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The COVID 19 pandemic doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon and it continues to take a toll on normal life across the nation. In fact, the celebs from the telly world are also struggling with this deadly virus. The recent one to have tested positive for COVID 19 is Sharad Malhotra who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. It was reported that he had developed mild symptoms and is currently in home quarantine along with strict medical supervision.

Soon after his diagnosis, his co-star from the supernatural drama Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal have also undergone the tests and are also taking the necessary precautions. In fact, both the actors have also wished a speedy recovery to Sharad. Surbhi shared a candid picture with Sharad wherein the two were seen sharing a laugh and wrote, “I want this face and vibe back UNCLE @sharadmalhotra009 #wearegood #prayers.” On the other hand, Mohit assured his fans that he is doing fine and sent best wishes to Sharad. He wrote, “I am absolutely fine… No symptoms as of now but still I have already isolated myself at home… Will update as and when my test reports come. Praying for @sharadmalhotra009 speedy recovery. Get well soon bro.”

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s message for Sharad Malhotra:

For the uninitiated, Surbhi is seen playing the lead in Naagin 5 and the show marks her first collaboration with both Sharad and Mohit. The supernatural drama is winning hearts and people are in awe of Surbhi and Sharad’s chemistry in the show.

Also Read: Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19; Actor under home quarantine

Credits :Surbhi Chandna's Instagram, Mohit Sehgal's Instagram

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna has started shooting for the supernatural franchise Naagin 5?
Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna says she will update fans on her health after Sharad Malhotra contracts COVID 19
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's sneak peek of upcoming romantic scene with Sharad Malhotra leaves VaNi fans amazed
Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani is shocked as Jay tries to KILL her but Veer saves her; Is it a start to VaNi's story?
Naagin 5 SPOILER ALERT: Jay's 'evil motives' to be REVEALED; Will he betray ladylove Bani?
Naagin 5: Fans call Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's pool scene from latest episodes as 'beautiful'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement