Surbhi Chandna nails the planks in THIS home workout video and gives us ‘fitspiration’ amid lockdown; WATCH

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share her home workout video amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva gave us major workout goals as she shared how she’s keeping fit while staying at home. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown has compelled everyone to stay at home and even celebs are keeping off the streets to fight COVID 19. However, that doesn’t mean that they won’t find ways to stay fit and Surbhi Chandna has surely found the perfect way to kill time at home. The diva has opted for virtual workout sessions to stay healthy amidst the lockdown and recently, the diva shared a video of herself sweating it out at home. The Sanjivani star surely gave her fans major fitness goals with her latest post.

Taking to Instagram recently, Surbhi shared a video in which she can be seen nailing an exercise called ‘The Plank.’ The Sanjivani star can be seen using a workout mattress and a pillow to help her workout at home. While sweating it out, Surbhi also can be seen interacting with her fans. The diva mentioned that she wasn’t aware that several things at home can be used for working out. Apart from this, Surbhi mentioned that after doing all household chores, she loves working out as it helps her kill her time at home.

The diva shared the video and left her fans in awe of her determination. A day back, Surbhi revealed in a video that it is her workouts at home that are keeping her sane amidst the crazy time of Coronavirus lockdown. While spending time at home, the diva is seen helping out with household work. From mopping to cleaning to cooking, Surbhi is doing everything amidst the COVID 19 lockdown but she is also missing going out and working. Since the lockdown, shoots have been stalled and like all others, Surbhi is also spending time at home.

Check out Surbhi’s workout video:

