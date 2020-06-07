Surbhi Chandna with Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz or Namit Khanna in Sanjivani; Who makes a better pair? VOTE

Nakuul Mehta and Namit Khanna, both the handsome actors have romanced Surbhi Chandna in their shows, but which onscreen pair is your favourite? Are you rooting for the Ishqbaaaz jodi or the Sanjivani couple? Drop in your comments below.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the finest and most loved actresses of the India Television industry. She began her acting career in a small cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009. Well, we all remember her as Jethalal's secretary Sweety, don't we? However, after doing some not so significant roles in shows, Surbhi got a big break with Star Plus' show Ishqbaaaz. The diva played the female lead Annika on the show. The show made her a household name, and she rose to unimaginable fame within months. With beautiful looks and power-packed acting, Surbhi won millions of hearts. Today, she is one of the top TV actresses, who enjoys a massive following on social media.

The talented actress has been a part of the entertainment world for almost a decade now, but there are two shows that she is known for. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. These two daily soaps became immensely popular and were loved by the viewers. However, both have gone off-air now, but fans still cannot get over them. Apart from the story, what made these shows popular, were its lead pair. While in Ishqbaaz Surbhi was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta, in Sanjivani she was paired opposite Namit Khanna. Fans loved both the onscreen joids.

Ishqbaaaz aired its first episode in 2016, and within a few episodes, it grabbed everyone's eyeballs. The show had two lead pairs Surbhi-Nakuul and Shrenu Parikh-Kunal Jaisingh, however, the former duo had everyone going gaga over them. Yes, Nakuul as Shivaay and Surbhi as Annika wowed everyone with their performance. They played husband and wife onscreen, and their scintillating chemistry is still not forgotten by anyone. Lovingly called as Shivika, the duo was appreciated and loved by everyone. Not only their onscreen bond but also their off-screen equation got fans going berserk. On several award functions and social media, their banter was evident, and it only proved they are extremely 'good friends.' Even today, the two are in demand, and fans are yearning to see them set their screens ablaze again.

In 2019, the reboot version of popular medical drama Sanjivani was aired. This time we saw Surbhi with the handsome Namit Khanna, as both donned the doctor's cape. While Surbhi was seen as Dr. Ishaani, Namit played Dr. Sidharth. Yet again, this young and enthusiastic jodi's chemistry penetrated in the hearts of the audience. Both played serious roles and had conflicting ideas, but eventually, they fell in love and made many hearts skip a beat. Fans rooted for them and lovingly called them 'SidIsha.' However, owing to low TRP's the show was called off in April 2020, leaving the duo's fans disappointed.

Well, we know its a tough call, as both the reel-life couples have their own chemistry, but we have to ask, which couple do you like more? Which onscreen pair do you think has the spark - Surbhi and Nakuul or Surbhi and Namit? Who looks better opposite Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, or Namit Khanna? Who are you rooting for, Shivika or Sidisha? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below and don't forget to let us know why you chose the pair as your favourite!

