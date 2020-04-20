Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Sanjivani team thank healthcare workers for services amid Coronavirus scare

Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and the Sanjivani team has come together to express their gratitude towards healthcare workers offering their services amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

It is a time of turmoil and crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While most of us are working from home or merely binge-watching shows, some are fighting a big battle outside to keep us safe. Yes, we are talking about health care workers. These distressful times have proved the real rock stars and heroes are the medical professionals. Doctors, nurses, and the entire medical staff are the real warriors. They are fighting the deadly virus on the front-lines and are putting their lives at risk. They are going beyond their capabilities to curb the threat of COVID-19.

While we might never be able to put what their services to everyone right now, the Sanjivani team has come together to express their gratitude towards the medical professionals. Just a few hours ago, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein her Sanjivani group is thanking every person from the medical field for their work in these panicky situations. The video has all the actors from the medical drama including, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, and Sayatani Ghosh.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna BLAMES Arjun Bijlani for her 'chole puri' craving; Challenges pals to REVEAL their food secrets

Though it is difficult to put how grateful we are for people in the medical field, the actors expressed their feelings through some heartwarming words. In a bid to honor the frontline healthcare workers, the Sanjivani thanked them for all their efforts to keep us safe and sound. Sharing this beautiful message, Surbhi wrote, 'From all the doctors at Sanjivani to all the doctors and health workers all over - Dr. Ishani. Have you thanked your doctor yet ?' The actress also mentioned that all heroes don't wear capes. Well, we agree, amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the real heroes wear scrubs.

Take a look the Sanjivani team's video here:

The selfless healthcare workers are spending long hours assisting those in need and are trying to combat the disease in the community. While many of us are struggling to stay at home despite the growing menace, these folks are gearing up for battle and running into the fire. And such sweet gestures and appreciation for their hard work will only boost their morale.

Meanwhile, Sanjivani aired its last episode on 13th March 2020, and fans have been missing the team ever since. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want the show to re-run amidst the lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sanjivani: 5 things that will be MISSED from Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's show after it goes off air

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×