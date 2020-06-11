Surbhi Chandna is one happy soul as she shows her goofy side in these latest PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna never fails to grab our attention whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures that have been posted a little while ago.

Surbhi Chandna has been making a lot of headlines of late with the reports about her being roped in for the fifth season of the supernatural show Naagin. The actress already enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her previous stellar performances in shows like Sanjivani and Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi is frequently active on social media and likes to update her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life from time to time.

In between all of this, the Sanjivani actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks chirpy and content as usual. Surbhi is seen wearing a sleeveless multi-coloured top teamed up with blue jeans as she poses for the pictures. However, needless to say, it is her goofy expressions that grab our attention here. She opts for a highlighted makeup look and opts for a pink lip shade that completely matches her outfit.



On the professional front, the stunning beauty was last seen in Sanjivani in which she played the role of Dr. Ishani. The audience loved her on-screen chemistry with Namit Khanna in the show that went off-air sometime back. As we all know, the Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Naagin 4 will be pulled off by the makers soon. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Surbhi Chandna and have now been reportedly roped in for Naagin 5 by Ekta Kapoor.

