Surbhi Chandna pens a heartfelt note as Sanjivani airs its last episode; Says 'It was a fulfilling experience'

Surbhi Chandna wrote a heartwarming message as Sanjivani is all set to bid adieu to fans tonight. Take a look.

It is said, 'Every good thing comes to an end.' But, a closure often brings in a lot of emotions. While we're excited about a new start, we feel upset that something so dear, won't be there anymore. This is the exact feeling that Star Plus' popular show Sanjivani's star cast might be going now. The medical drama is all set to bid adieu to its fans tonight (March 13, 2020) as its airs its last episode of the show.

During this emotional moment, the lead actress of the show Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming note and say a final goodbye to all. Sharing multiple pictures from the sets and during the shoot, Surbhi described her journey with Sanjivani and the cast beautifully. From thanking the makers to revealing her difficulties to get into the skin of Dr. Ishaani, Surbhi expressed everything. She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to the entire crew who put in their soul to make the show look better on screen. Not only this, but the pretty face also shared her fun moments with all the actors that have been a part of the Sanjivani journey. She stated, 'It was a fulfilling experience of my life.'

Read Surbhi's emotional post here:

Talking about the show, it was a reboot version of the 2002 series of the same name. Despite numerous efforts, the new cast couldn't live up to the expectations of the audience. The show also failed to get good numbers on the TRP charts, and after many speculations, the channel and makers decided to call it off. Are you going to miss Surbhi and Sanjivani? Let us know in the comment section below.

