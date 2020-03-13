Surbhi Chandna pens a heartfelt note as Sanjivani airs its last episode; Says 'It was a fulfilling experience'
It is said, 'Every good thing comes to an end.' But, a closure often brings in a lot of emotions. While we're excited about a new start, we feel upset that something so dear, won't be there anymore. This is the exact feeling that Star Plus' popular show Sanjivani's star cast might be going now. The medical drama is all set to bid adieu to its fans tonight (March 13, 2020) as its airs its last episode of the show.
During this emotional moment, the lead actress of the show Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming note and say a final goodbye to all. Sharing multiple pictures from the sets and during the shoot, Surbhi described her journey with Sanjivani and the cast beautifully. From thanking the makers to revealing her difficulties to get into the skin of Dr. Ishaani, Surbhi expressed everything. She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to the entire crew who put in their soul to make the show look better on screen. Not only this, but the pretty face also shared her fun moments with all the actors that have been a part of the Sanjivani journey. She stated, 'It was a fulfilling experience of my life.'
Read Surbhi's emotional post here:
And today we air the last episode of what i call - a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani .. @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thankyou both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge ... A risky subject in todays TV TIMES ..letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like i love calling it . Dr. Ishani has to be the most complicated the most difficult girl/character to decode and it has been a task cracking her and to still make her loveable - vulnerable - inspiring yet extremely strong was only possible because of my writers directors & the creatives.. the stylish doctor that i have looked in all phases of this season can only be credited to the stylists and the Hair Makeup Team. To add to the that and give the whole hospital drama feel was the fab team of cameramen.. in pictures you see different look tests , me going super short with my hair , these are the memories i will want to look back at - all the time To all my co actors the Seniors and Juniors for all the fun-great times but most importantly helping me learn from you to helping me better my craft in the process.. this was possible because of the crazily hardworking team including the ones i haven’t mentioned but make the workplace home away from home and never stop smiling ever Then is the Fan Family and Viewers of #sanjivani that make it a ride in itself .. We are the ones playing and living the characters and are extremely proud so nobody can feel them the way we do but respect always for the way you feel for them . #jobdonewell to us For now its a bye bye from #Dr.ISHANI To some newness ahead .. Wait for it
Talking about the show, it was a reboot version of the 2002 series of the same name. Despite numerous efforts, the new cast couldn't live up to the expectations of the audience. The show also failed to get good numbers on the TRP charts, and after many speculations, the channel and makers decided to call it off. Are you going to miss Surbhi and Sanjivani? Let us know in the comment section below.
