Surbhi Chandna pens a note on her journey from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Sanjivani: Not an easy one

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on her journey from playing a sales girl in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Dr Ishani in Sanjivani. The Sanjivani star expressed how she has come in her career. Check it out.

A name in the television industry who has managed to rule the hearts of people with her acting, her style and more so with her cool attitude is none other than Surbhi Chandna. The diva has spent almost a decade in the industry has an unparalleled fan following. Surbhi, who is currently everyone’s favourite as Dr Ishani, was earlier a household name due to her role as Annika in Ishqbaaaz. However, even before she rose to fame, Surbhi worked in one of the longest-running shows on TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Now, as Surbhi completed a decade in the industry, she decided to pen a heartfelt note on her journey in the world of television. The star of Sanjivani expressed that it has not been an easy one and she has struggled to reach where she is today. Surbhi mentioned that she even did extra hard work to put a smile on her parent’s face and she will continue to do so as she values it the most. The Sanjivani star mentioned that she has a long way ahead of her too.

Surbhi wrote, “Not been an easy one , happily sacrificed, also people questioning your choices to working extra hard towards the set goal and wish to keep doing so cause this is what i have chosen for myself. This and much more gives the happiness to my parents which i have craved to see on their beautiful faces and i wish to see them smile looking at these achievements always #5thsexiestasianwoman From Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma where i didn’t know Acting ka A and played Sweety the sales girl to Sanjivani where i am struggling to better myself everyday and to a lovely journey ahead with lots of learning each day Picture Credit - @_adultgram_”

Meanwhile, Surbhi recently shared some stunning photos in a pink gown that went viral. The diva loves to share her looks on social media and her fans consider her a style icon too. Also, Surbhi shared photos from Sanjivani’s team dinner where her co-stars like Namit Khanna, Jason Tham, Kunal Bhan and more joined her for a fun night. Sanjivani returned to television after 17 years back in August this year with Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Punjj from the old cast and Surbhi, Namit, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh as new doctors.

