Surbhi Chandna praises 'beautiful' Jacqueline Fernandez for her good deeds during latter's foundation event

Jacqueline Fernandez recently hosted a bash to celebrate one year of her foundation that was set up to help out those in need amid the pandemic. Salman Khan was at the party and was seen interacting with little kids, who were present at the venue. The superstar's video from the event has gone viral among his fans. Surbhi Chandna also graced this event with her presence and was seen having a chat with Jacqueline at the event. Surbhi is quite active on social media and she recently shared a video from the event.

Surbhi Chandna shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is engaged in a conversation with Jacqueline. Surbhi also praised Jacqueline for the good deed she is doing for the children. In the caption, she wrote, "Last Night the Joy the Kids Felt was the cause of this Beautiful Woman @jacquelinef143". Recently, Surbhi co-hosted the reality show Hunarbaaz where Mithun Chakraborty is a co-judge along with Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with the TV serial Ishqbaaz in which she was starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, Surbhi had recently replaced new mom Bharti Singh for time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as Bharti was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently became parents to their first child, a baby boy, on April 3, 2022.

