Surbhi Chandna pranks Sanjivani co stars Namit Khanna, Gurdeep & others in an EPIC BTS video; WATCH

Surbhi Chandna is a popular star in the industry. Recently, Surbhi shared a video in which she was seen playing a prank on her Sanjivani co-stars Namit Khanna, Gurdeep and others and it is unmissable. Check it out.

Often while working together on a show, stars end up sharing a good equation with the co-actors. Speaking of this, Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is known to share a great bond of friendship with her show’s co-actors Gurdeep Punjj, Namit Khanna, Kunal Bhan, Jason Tham and others. Often the gorgeous diva shares photos and videos from the shoot which leave fans excited. Seeing Surbhi getting goofy with her co-stars on the show, fans surely enjoy the treat that the Sanjivani star shares on her social media handles.

Speaking of this, recently, Surbhi took to Instagram to share a fun behind-the-scenes video in which she was seen goofing around and playing a prank on her co-stars Namit and Gurdeep. In the video, Surbhi can be seen dressed as a patient in a green gown while Namit, Gurdeep and others posed for a photo. While everyone thought Surbhi was clicking a photo, she actually was shooting a video on her phone. Seeing this, Namit and Gurdeep broke into laughter while Surbhi enjoyed playing this prank on them.

Gurdeep aka Dr Juhi can be heard saying, “Yaar tu hamesha hi video kyun banati hai?” Meanwhile, Surbhi can be seen calling all her friends ‘Gadho, Gadho” in a cute way. Well, what can we say, Sanjivani fans surely enjoyed this treat by Surbhi.

Meanwhile, Surbhi and Namit along with other Sanjivani co-actors recently went out for a dinner party and shared photos of the same. The photos went viral on social media among the fans. Sanjivani returned to tv after 17 years and some of the old cast members were also brought with it. Mohnish Bahl returned as Dr Shashank while Gurdeep is seen as Dr Juhi. Apart from this, Surbhi plays Dr Ishani, Namit is seen as Dr Sid. Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are also a part of the cast.

