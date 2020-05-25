Surbhi Chandna proves she is an avid fitness lover as she shares a PHOTO amidst her workout regime at home

Surbhi Chandna indulges in some heavy workout at home and has given a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle too. Check out her picture.

Surbhi Chandna is spending her lockdown right and this is proved through the multiple posts that she has been sharing on social media for the past few days. Just like others, the Sanjivani actress along with her family members are under home quarantine and obliging with the lockdown directives. Surbhi who has a huge fan base on social media keeps in touch with them most of the time and updates them with whatever is happening in her life.

As we speak of this, the Ishqbaaaz actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to dole out some fitness inspiration among her fans and well-wishers. Surbhi has been doing some heavy workout while remaining confined in her house and what we can figure out from the picture is that it has proved fruitful too! She captions the post as ‘collar bone in the making’ implying that she has been working hard for the same. Surbhi is seen wearing a white t-shirt and ties up her hair into a bun.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna has worked in many shows but the kind of fame that she received post her stint in Ishqbaaaz is worth praise. The stunning diva was paired up opposite Nakuul Mehta in the much-loved show and their on-screen chemistry did wonders in the same. The actress was then seen in Sanjivani co-starring Namit Khanna which, again, received a humongous response from the audience.

