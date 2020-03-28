Surbhi Chandna pulls off a post workout face after doing household chores while in 21 day lockdown; See PHOTO

Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna pulls a post-workout face in her latest picture and also mentions about doing household chores amid the 21-day lockdown. Check out her tweet.

Apart from being a talented actress, Surbhi Chandna happens to be a cheerful person who loves to keep in touch with her fans on social media. Just like others, the Sanjivani actress is also under home quarantine right now owing to the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped India along with the entire world. In the midst of all this, she has recently shared a picture collage on her social media handle which is sure to grab your attention.

The actress has shared a few glimpses of her post-workout face in the collage indicating that she has been taking good care of her health and fitness even during the lockdown period. However, Surbhi also mentions something else which is sure to leave us in splits. She reveals that the sweating face is also a result of the household chores she has been doing since morning. The actress is seen wearing a blue outfit in the picture and her hair is tied up in a messy manner.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s tweet below:

#postworkoutface Number 2

Number 1 happened in the morning with Jhadu Bartan and Dusting today pic.twitter.com/yHoTcvflPI — Surbhi Chandna (SurbhiChandna) March 27, 2020

On the work front, Surbhi is currently seen in the popular show Sanjivani in which she portrays the role of Dr. Ishani. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Namit Khanna is also loved by the audiences. She was previously seen in many other shows including Ishqbaaaz in which she was paired up opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress is known for her impeccable style sense and serves as a fashion icon in the Indian television industry.

(ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna looks back at the start of 2020 amid Coronavirus lockdown and shares a 'pleasant' picture)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More