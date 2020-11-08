  1. Home
Surbhi Chandna REACTS to Ishqbaaaz co star Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's pregnancy news; See post

Surbhi Chandna has THIS to say about Ishqbaaaz co star Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh embracing parenthood. Take a look.
63027 reads Mumbai Updated: November 8, 2020 12:04 pm
Surbhi Chandna on Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's pregnancy newsSurbhi Chandna REACTS to Ishqbaaaz co star Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's pregnancy news; See post
Nakuul Mehta fans have been dancing in merriment since yesterday, as the actor dropped in the 'biggest surprise' for everyone. Nakuul shared that he's soon going to be a father. Yes, Nakuul and Jankee Parekh are expecting their first baby. The couple's pregnancy news has created a 'huge storm' on social media. From fans to admirers to friends from the industry, everyone is in awe of his sweet surprise by Nakuul and Jankee. 

While many of Nakuul's pals commented on his post, wherein he revealed about him and Jankee soon going to embrace parenthood, but fans were waiting for one of Nakuul's close ones to react. Yes, we're talking about Surbhi Chandna. Now, the actress has finally reacted to Nakuul and Jankee's pregnancy news and expressed her happiness when Nakuul shared a post on Twiter. 

Sharing an adorable picture with Jankee, where he is seen cradling her baby bump, Nakuul wrote, 'Generally get on Twitter for sport, cinema, poems, politics, philosophy, and occasional rants; seldom to share life updates. Today is one such day. On a side note, the circle of life continues.' Within moments, fans were left awestruck as Surbhi dropped the sweetest comment on Nakuul's post as she wished the couple. 

'This is going to be one stunning looking baby,' Surbhi reacted sweetly.' Nakuul was also touched by Surbhi's compliment and replied with a heart emoji. Nakuul and Surbhi's social media banter grabbed fans' eyeballs as they rooted for this 'sweet' NaRbhi moment. 

Take a look at Surbhi's comment on Nakuul's post here: 

Surbhi and Nakuul are counted amongst one of the most-loved onscreen duos on Indian Television. The two shared screen space in Star Plus' most-watched show 'Ishqbaaaz.' Nakuul was seen as Shivaay Oberoi, Surbhi played Annika. Fans loved the jodi's onscreen chemistry. They also share a heartwarming camaraderie off-screen. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta, Jankee announce pregnancy: Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti & others congratulate them

Credits :Nakkul Mehta's Twitter

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Congratulations nakuul mehta & jankee mehta.i should pray that your baby brings a lot of happiness in your life.

