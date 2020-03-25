Surbhi Chandna remembers her society walks as she shares throwback pics of it amidst the Coronavirus lockdown

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photos of herself before the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva urged people not to head out amid the lockdown but also expressed missing her walks in the society. Check it out.

A day back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in Indian owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country and several celebs like Surbhi Chandna welcomed the tough decision. The Sanjivani star lauded the move but also recalled her long walks in the society amidst the lockdown. Surbhi has been staying at home since the shoots in Mumbai got stalled and hasn’t stepped out of her house amid the shutdown in Maharashtra. However, after the PM's announcement, the diva urged others also to stay at home.

Surbhi took to Instagram to share a couple of photos in which she can be seen strolling in her society compound. However, she expressed in her caption that from the past few weeks of lockdown, she has been staying at home and urged others to do the same. In one of the photos, Surbhi is seen dressed in a green floral long anarkali with palazzo while in another picture, she can be seen sporting an all black look. In a third photo, we get to see Surbhi flaunting her ethnic style in a pink kurta with palazzo.

Surbhi captioned the photos as, “Kuch Naya Ho Jaye .. Been a While I haven’t gone down for a walk in the society .. Aaj Achanak Bohot Pyaar coming .. Lekin that doesn’t mean otherwise .. Ghar se Naa Nikle .. Please STAY HOME & STAY SAFE .. #thisisserious.” Seeing Surbhi’s photos, several fans loved her looks and showered her with compliments in the comments. Her former Sanjivani colleague like Jason Tham commented on the photos and wrote, “wear mask.”

Check out Surbhi’s photos:

A day back, Surbhi shared a video with her mom of singing a song Tum Aa Gaye Ho amidst the shutdown. The popular television actor is making the most of her time off from work and is spending it with family. Surbhi even assisted her mom in cooking her favourite dish a few days back and shared the video on social media. She was last seen in Sanjivani with Rohit Roy, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Punjj. However, recently, the show went off the air.

Credits :Instagram

