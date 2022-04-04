Surbhi Chandna to replace new mom Bharti Singh as host of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan?

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show which has become very popular from its start. The show provides a national-level platform for talented people all over the country. It is among the top-rated shows on television screens and has a massive fan following. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty and hosted by the couple Bharti and Haarsh.

Bharti Singh recently shared the news of becoming the mother of a baby boy. As people from the entertainment industry are congratulating the couple for embracing parenthood, the comedian will be taking a break from work.

It is known to all that the host was working till the last day of her pregnancy, but now, she will be taking care of her baby boy. She will be replaced by another host for the show Hunarbaaz. As per reports by Telly Chakkar, Naagin fame Surbhi Chandna will be seen as the new host of the reality show.

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with her show Ishqbaaz. She has also worked in other shows including Qubool Hai, Sanjivani, and Naagin 5. She was highly appreciated for her sizzling chemistry with actor Sharad Malhotra. She has also been seen in a few music videos.

The contestants for the season are highly talented and never fail to amaze the judges and audience with their performance. The show is also graced by celebs every week, who not only enjoy the performances but also appreciate them as well as boost their morale.

The contestants are giving their best in the show and episodes offer immense entertainment for the audience.

