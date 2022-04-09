Surbhi Chandna on replacing Bharti Singh as host of Hunarbaaz: Will bring my experience & background to show

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna has confirmed she's hosting the popular reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan for the upcoming episodes. The actress will be filling up for Bharti Singh, who was hosting the show from the start. Bharti Singh recently became a mother of a baby boy and she has taken a break to take care of her little one. Surbhi Chandna opened up in an interview with ETimes about her excitement about turning host and working with Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Surbhi said, “I have always wanted to host shows and this was on my list for quite some time now. I was waiting for the right opportunity and I look forward to this one because there is some amazing talent being showcased on this show. I feel that we actors are nothing when compared to these talented contestants.”

Talking about Bharti, she added, "Bharti is a very talented host and the kind of liberty she takes with celebs or cracks jokes with them, I don't think I can do that. I am not replacing her in any way, so we should stop saying that Surbhi has replaced Bharti. I have chosen to be part of the show and I will bring my experience and background to the show. Bharti has been around as a host for many years and she has established a connect with the judges too."

Taking about her compatibility with Haarsh, Surbhi shared that Harsh and Bharti make a great team, but it's not that she doesn’t know Haarsh at all. She has been part of their show Khatra Khatra Khatra and shares a good comfort level with Harsh. She further said Bharti and her are different people and have their own unique abilities as hosts. Hence, she will bring her own learnings to the show. She also added that Hunarbaaz will add to her career graph; also she is a big fan of Mithun Chakraborty and it will be an opportunity to host in front of him.

Also read- Surbhi Chandna to host Hunarbaaz, drops stunning pics in slit gown, says 'This short journey looks exciting'