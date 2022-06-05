Surbhi Chandna reveals the identity of her boyfriend; Calls it 'The Necessary Nazar Battu'; Watch

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi is one of the stylish actresses on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with some impressive outfits and hilarious content. It was recently reported that Surbhi has collaborated with popular actor Arjun Bijlani for a new project. Arjun had shared a picture with Surbhi announcing their collaboration, and Surbhi had also dropped a few snaps from the sets of their upcoming project.

Today, again, Surbhi shared an interesting video from the sets of her new project. In this video, the actress is getting dressed with the help of the makeup man and her stylists. While she is prepping for the shoot, Surbhi is concerned about her boyfriend and no it is not a person but a pimple that has appeared on her lower lip. Sharing this video, Surbhi writes, "When you Have your Boyfriend read Pimple sitting on your Lower Lip being the Necessary Nazar Battu Talking Tom who its Talking Surbhi Series Chinggg Gum Dedo Zaraaa #comingsoon #outdoorshoot #superexcited #behindthescenes".

The details of Surbhi and Arjun's project are still under wraps, but it will be quite intriguing to see what the two have to offer to their audiences.

Apart from Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, she had recently replaced new mom Bharti Singh for the time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as she was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy.

Speaking of Arjun, he is now seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he has participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video.

