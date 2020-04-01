Surbhi Chandna REVEALS one of the things that’s keeping her sane amidst Coronavirus lockdown; WATCH

Surbhi Chandna has been home since shoots were stalled post Coronavirus lockdown. A day back, the Sanjivani star shared what is one of the things that is keeping her sane amidst the crisis. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown has affected the lives of many people including popular television stars. Many of them are at home amidst the COVID 19 outbreak as the shoots have been stalled. Speaking of this, Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna has been spending time at home amidst the lockdown. From chilling at home to spending time with family, Surbhi is trying her best to keep herself sane amidst the craziness of Coronavirus. Since the outbreak happened, all shoots have been cancelled and a complete lockdown was announced.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi shared with her fans the one thing that has been keeping her sane amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva shared a video in which she can be seen talking to her fans and asking them about their well-being. Surbhi can be seen saying that she got free from her home workout session and that it is one of the things that she is doing to keep herself sane amidst the crazy times of Coronavirus. The diva also urged her fans to share with her what they were up to at home.

Surbhi captioned it as, “things that are keeping you sane #letsshare #weareinthistogether.” While spending her time at home, Surbhi has also been urging fans to stay safe and to be at their houses. The Coronavirus lockdown has severely impacted the lives of millions and everything has come to a standstill. Before the lockdown, Surbhi had wrapped up her show, Sanjivani as it went off the air. The medical drama had returned last year on TV after a break of 17 years. Surbhi was seen as Dr Ishani Arora on the show.

Check out Surbhi’s video:

