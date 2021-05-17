Surbhi Chandna reveals she goes blank when people ask about her next project after Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna shares her views on her upcoming TV projects and what she wants to be called in the media.

Regarded as one of the most popular actresses on the Indian television screens, Surbhi Chandna has quickly become a household name. Her role as Bani in the supernatural fiction shows has earned her immense appreciation for her acting and her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has a huge fan following owing to her phenomenal performances in many shows. Surbhi is also active on social media as she often shares her pictures and videos. Surbhi Chandna has recently shared about her future projects.

The Ishqbaaaz fame was asked in an interview by a leading daily, what would she like to be known as? To which, she replied that she is completely clueless about the question. She added that she is quite compulsive and takes decisions impulsively. The actress said that she is very happy in the position she has reached in her present life. She said that when she started her career, she did not know that she will be so successful and have a huge fan following on social media and offline.

She added that people often ask her what is her next upcoming TV project after Naagin 5 was over. But she does not have any answer for it and goes blank. Surbhi is looking for a good project for joining.

The actress was immensely loved for her role of Anika in the TV show Ishqbaaaz, and her chemistry with her co-star Nakuul Mehta was loved the audiences. She was also appreciated for playing a shape-shifting Naagin in the show Naagin 5. Her romantic chemistry with Sharad Malhotra created a lot of buzz on social media.

