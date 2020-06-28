Surbhi Chandna reveals the toughest task of her day and it is relatable to everyone; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna keeps on sharing pictures on social media thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and talented actresses of the Indian television industry. She is known for her stellar performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. The actress is known not only for her acting prowess in daily soaps but also her utter beauty and impeccable fashion sense. Moreover, she always sends her fans into a frenzy whenever she posts something on social media. Surbhi often keeps on sharing entertaining posts on all her personal handles.

The actress also enjoys a huge fan following on the social media platforms. As we speak of this, Surbhi has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle along with a rather hilarious post that is relatable to every one of us. She writes, “Washing My Hair was the toughest task of the day and dressing up second.” As we can see in the pictures, the actress is seen wearing an orange-coloured full sleeve top teamed up with a pair of gingham print pants. Well, we can’t help but notice her frizzy hair too!

Check out the pictures of Surbhi Chandna below:

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the show Sanjivani which was able to acquire a massive audience base within a short period. It also featured Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, and others in the lead roles. People also loved her on-screen chemistry with Namit in the show. Before this, Surbhi was an inevitable part of another popular show Ishqbaaaz in which she played the role of Anika.

Credits :Instagram

