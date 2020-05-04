Surbhi Chandna’s oh so tired picture after trying hands at cooking is every millennial ever; See pic

Surbhi Chandna, who is practising self quarantine, tried her hands at cooking recently.

It’s been over a month that we have been locked in our house courtesy the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. And while social life and hanging out with friends or family is still a distant dream, we all have been looking out for different ways to kill time during this quarantine break be it by spending time with our loved ones or picking up a new hobby. In fact, several celebrities are also seen trying their hands on cooking these days.

Interestingly, Surbhi Chandna has also been following the same league and tried her hands in the kitchen. Following an online recipe, the Ishqbaaz actress cooked paneer chilli and was quite elated about the same. She even shared a beautiful selfie wherein she was seen posing with her food. In the picture, Surbhi looked stunning in her blue kurta and her open hair locks added to the beauty of her pick. But looks like cooking paneer chilli was quite a tedious task for the Qubool Hai actress. Wondering how?

Well, the diva also shared a picture of herself wherein she was quite exhausted and was seen taking a nap wearing a bottle green coloured t-shirt. Surbhi captioned the picture as, “Paneer chilly bana ke thaakan #tiredme.”

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s oh so tired selfie:

Talking about the work front, after winning hearts with her performance in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi, Surbhi was recently seen playing the role of Dr Ishani Arora in the much talked about Sanjivani.

