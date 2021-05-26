Surbhi Chandna says get ready for 'Vellapanti’ as reports of Instagram ban does the rounds

The gorgeous actress Surbhi Chandna spreads her charm as she delights her fans with cute expressions.

The gorgeous, vivacious, and the most beautiful Naagin on TV, Surbhi Chandna is the audience's favourite. The Naagin 5 actress is very popular on social media for her lively and fun attitude. The actress also has a huge following on social media owing to her impeccable fashion statement and gorgeous looks. The actress is very active on social media and loves to interact with her fans. She recently shared a cute video on her social media and her fans can't keep calm.

The beautiful actress Surbhi Chandna has stolen the hearts of her fans yet again with her charming expressions and quick wit. The actress looks adorable on blacktop and her bold silver necklace. Her hair is straight and open, which makes her look even more effortlessly charming. The actress shared a video in which she is lip-syncing the song Gilehriyaan from Amir Khan's movie Dangal. Surbhi’s expressions are very cute as she sings like a happy little girl.

She wrote in the caption, “Vellapanti Ke Liye Ready Ho Jayiye Who knows it is the last we are seeing of Instagram”

Surbhi Chandna is among the most popular actors on TV screens. She became a highlight from the serial Ishqbaaz, in which she was paired alongside Nakuul Mehta. Later, she was offered the lead role in Naagin 5, in which she played a supernatural fictional character. Her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra was quite popular with the audience. She is highly appreciated for her acting skills and her matchless fashionable looks on the show.

Surbhi Chandna Instagram

