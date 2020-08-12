Surbhi Chandna says 'Secretly wish to reunite for another season' as Sanjivani completes one year; See post

Surbhi Chandna shared a 'crazy' picture with the Sanjivani team as the medical drama clocked one year today. The actress recalled the fun moments spent with the team.

A year ago today (August 12), Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna were introduced as Dr. Ishaani and Dr. Sidharth in the reboot version of Sanjivani. The medical drama brought in a new and fresh story for the viewers. Unlike its previous season, Sanjivani focussed on giving real-life twists to the narrative. While the show managed to make a special place for itself among viewers, it failed to prove its mettle on the TRP charts. In March this year, Sanjivani went off-air, leaving many fans disappointed.

However, it is still fondly remembered by fans for the duo's chemistry, the entertaining cast, plot, and more. Today, as Sanjiavni completes one year, Surbhi took to her social media handle to reminisce the good old days with the team. She shared a 'crazy' picture with the Sanjivani team and penned down a heartwarming note expressing her feelings. She recalled the fun-moments spent with everyone on the sets, shared why Dr. Ishaani and the show will always remain close to her heart.

The beautiful actress wrote, 'Sanjivani was made with so much love and fun. There was never a dull moment with the gang, a place where I felt real love, warmth.' Surbhi also mentioned how she secretly wishes to reunite with the Sanjivani team for another season.

Take a look at Surbhi's heartening post here:

Just a few hours ago, show's producer Siddharth P Malhotra shared =Surbhi and Namit's first-ever screen test for Sanjivani, leaving Sidisha fans gawking. Surbhi is all set to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5 now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

