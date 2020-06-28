Surbhi Chandna sends best wishes to TV industry as shoots resume; Says 'I miss being on sets'

Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna shared her good wishes with the Television industry as shoots of many TV shows have resumed amid the Coronavirus crisis. Take a look at her sweet and funny not here.

After a gap of almost three months, shootings of several Indian Televisions shows have finally resumed. From Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the shootings of quite a few popular shows have begun during the Unlock Phase 1. Many actors are taking to their social media handle to share pictures of getting back to work, facing the camera after the unexpected sabbatical, and adapting to the 'new normal.' Now, Telly world's darling Surbhi Chandna has extended her best wishes to everyone resuming shoots amid the COVID-19 scare and asked to stay safe.

Surbhi took to her Twitter handle to pen down a sweet note for the TV industry as it begins its innings again in these tough situations to entertain the viewers. She wrote, 'Its a happy sight to see so many television shows resuming shoot. Wishing the best to my Television Industry. Be safe.' No, her note does not end here, as the beautiful actress revealed that she is also missing the sets, but in her witty way. Surbhi added, 'Oh I miss being on a set but for now gleeful doing what I have mastered in 3 months.' Yes, the diva is going to polish her skills at home and get 'perfect' in all the things she has learnt during the lockdown period. Well, undoutedly, we're missing Surbhi too, and are waiting for her to spread her magic on the small screen again.

Take a look at Surbhi's message here:

Its a happy sight to see so many television shows resuming shoot .. wishing the best to my Television Industry #besafe oh i so miss being on a set but for now gleeful doing what i have mastered in 3 months — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) June 28, 2020

Speaking of Surbhi Chandna, the actress was last seen in Star Plus' medical drama Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna. However, the show went off-air in March this year, leaving fans utterly disappointed. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting for Surbhi to announce her next project. Rumours are abuzz that Surbhi may be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural drama Naagin 5. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

For the unversed, shoots came to a standstill after the country went into lockdown. Actors shot the last episodes of their respective shows on March 18. Post that, channels ran old episodes of the shows and also brought re-ran some hit shows to keep the audience hooked.

