Surbhi Chandna sends 'birthday love' to Sanjivani co star Sayantani Ghosh; See Post

Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle to wish former Sanjivani co-star and good friend Sayatani Gosh in the sweetest way possible on her birthday yesterday (September 6). Take a look at Surbhi's post here.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the warmest celebrities on Indian Television. The actress has not only proved her acting prowess but has also won several hearts with her friendly nature. Surbhi is someone who gels with people quickly but also knows how to keep the bond strong always. While she is currently mesmerizing fans the most powerful shapeshifting serpent in Naagin 5, before this, Surbhi donned a doctor's cap for Sanjivani. The actress played the role of Dr. Ishaani in the medical drama with an ensemble cast.

She shared a great bond with everybody on the sets of Sanjvani and when the show went off-air in March this year, Surbhi was left with bitter-sweet emotions. However, yesterday (September 6, 2020), Surbhi reminded fans of the Sanjivani days, as she shared a beautiful picture with Sayantani Ghosh aka Dr. Anjali Gupta from the show. Well, Surbhi's post was special as it was Sayantani Ghosh's 'Happy Wala Birthday' yesterday. And like a good friend, Surbhi showered Sayantani with a warm birthday wish and made her feel extra special.

The Naagin 5 actress took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with Sayantani from Sanjivani sets, wherein the two dazzled in traditional outfits. While Surbhi dolled up in a black-white lehenga, Sayanti sizzled in a red saree, and both looked every bit gorgeous. Surbhi penned a sweet birthday note for Sayantani and wrote, 'Birthday love to you my puccchhh for life!'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sayatani had opened up about her bond with Surbhi and their fun-loving times on Sanjivani sets. Praising Surbhi, she shared, 'Surbhi is a sweetheart. She is such a bundle of energy. So, when you are shooting with Surbhi you cannot have a moment where you're feeling dull, because if you do feel lazy, then she is there to bring up the spirits and energy.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

