Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Naagin 5 team deck up in beautiful ethnic attires for Dussehra special PIC

Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle to share a beautiful group picture with the Naagin 5 team as they dressed up for Dussehra celebrations. Take a look.

Festivals are about family, love, and happiness. They bring people together and spread an atmosphere of positivity. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has been different. While we're celebrating festivities with immediate family, the essence and joy remain the same. Speaking of this, it looks like the Naagin 5 team recently shot for a special Dussehra sequence on the sets.

Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani Sharma in the supernatural drama took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS group photo with the Naagin 5 team. In the picture, everyone looked beautiful as they decked up in pretty traditional outfits for the scene. The team posed in style as she flashed their wide smiles for the camera, and looked gorgeous together. Surbhi looked breathtaking in a white and light peach lehenga-choli with heavy jewelry.

Sharad Malhotra who plays the role of Veer looked dapper in an all-black kurta-pajama. We could also spot some actors holding dandiya's in their hands, dropping hints that they were all set to groove to peppy Gujarati numbers and make the most of the festive fervor. The beautiful actress posted this endearing picture yesterday (October 25, 2020) and sent Dussehra wishes to everyone. She wrote, 'Happy Dussehra from us to you.' She also expressed her joy to be around the 'happy and blessed faces.'

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 is witnessing many unexpected twists and turns. The show also saw the return of Cheel Aakesh (Dheeraj Dhoopar), who brought in many changes in Bani and Veer's lives. Well, it would be exciting to see how Bani and Veer celebrate the festive season together. What are your thoughts about their ethnic looks? Is it a Yay or a Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.

