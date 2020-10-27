Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra enjoying garba & dandiya with Naagin 5 team reflects the festive fever; Watch

Naagin 5 viewers are going to be left awestruck as the upcoming episode of the show is going to be all about the 'festive fervour.' Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) are going to have a lot of fun as they enjoy Navratri together. Take a look at BTS videos.

The festive fever is going to take over Naagin 5, and viewers will see some fun-filled moments on the supernatural drama show. Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) is all set to celebrate the festival of Navratri with great grandeur. Generally, the show is high on drama with unexpected twists and turns, this time, it's going to be about fun and masti.

While the new episode of Naagin 5 will air this weekend (Saturday-Sunday), some glimpses from the forthcoming twist have been creating a stir on social media. A few BTS videos from the Naagin 5 sets have been circulating on the internet, wherein Surbhi, Sharad, and other actors are seen playing Garba and dandiya with full enthusiasm. The Naagin 5 team is seen grooving to the peppy track 'Kamariya' from the movie Mitron.

The clip shows everyone enjoying themselves to the fullest as they are soaked in the festive fervour. The smile on Sharad and Surbhi's prove that they're having a blast as they shoot for this sequence. Mohit also shared a BTS video with Sharad and Surbhi, where he is seen twirling the two simultaneously, as he goes 'Roll baby roll.' However, the catch here is Mohit aka Jay's look, he seems to have disguised as someone to hide his identity. Well, it looks like some unexpected turn is going to take place in the Naagin 5 plot soon.

Take a look at Naagin 5's fun BTS videos here:

Not to miss, Surbhi looks ethereal in white-pink lehenga, while Sharad looks dapper in the black shimmery sherwani. Are you excited for Naagin 5's upcoming episodes? Don't forget to watch this Ekta Kapoor supernatural thriller on Colors Tv this weekend. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

