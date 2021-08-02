Surbhi Chandna shares bikini clad PHOTOS from her Maldives vacation; Fans react

Actress Surbhi Chandna has set the internet on fire after she shared pictures from her mini vacation. She is currently in Maldives enjoying some quality time. The actress has given a small glimpse of what her holiday looks like. She has shared stunning photos of her clad in a bikini. She is seen flaunting her curves. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Surbhi wrote, “The Ocean Breeze Puts My Mind at Ease. Soaking Up all the Maldives VIBES.” In the photos, she is seen wearing a pink colour snake print bikini. She has applied makeup and is glowing in the sun. The actress is seen posing and showing the exotic location to her fans. She has even posted a video where her tag is also visible and she has called it human error.

She has written, “Good Times Tan Lines Some Human Errors while shooting the video the Bikini tags also couldn’t miss such a sight.”

Take a look here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Naagin 5 with Sharad Malhotra. But the show went off air. She was also seen in a music video titled Bepanah Pyaar. It is being reported that she will be a part of Bigg Boss 15. But there is no official confirmation on this. Bigg Boss OTT will start on August 8. This year, the controversial reality show will be for six months.

Also Read: Rohit Roy shares throwback PIC with Surbhi Chandna and expresses wish to collab with her again