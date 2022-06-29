Surbhi Chandna shares a BTS video from Shimla of her new show Sherdil Shergill with Dheeraj Dhoopar; Watch

Actress Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta, and since then, she has proved her acting mettle in various shows. It was recently reported that the actress has joined hands with Dheeraj Dhoopar for the next show titled Sherdil Shergill (SS). Recently, Surbhi shared a post that confirmed that she has started shooting for Sherdil Shergill. Today, the actress treated everyone with a BTS video from her show and her fans are going gaga over this video.

Today, Surbhi shared a video on her Instagram account and gave us a glimpse of her upcoming series 'Sherdil Shergill'. She shared a BTS shot in which the actress seems to be shooting for an emotional sequence. Sharing this clip, Surbhi captioned, "SherDil SherGill". This BTS video has created more excitement amongst her fans and they are eagerly waiting for Sherdil Shergill to premiere. Netizens have taken to her comment section and have penned the most amazing comments as they can't wait to see Surbhi on-screen. One user wrote, "Always perfect in emoting the emotions and can’t wait for you to watch again on our TV screen again", while the other fan said, "Looking very pretty and classy. And seems like you are sad in this scene. Can't wait to finally watch the show".

Speaking of Sherdil Shergill, the show will be a rom-com revolving around two individuals from different backgrounds and ideologies. While Dheeraj plays the privileged one, Surbhi will play a self-made woman. It will be interesting to see how their paths cross, and they fall in love eventually. The shooting for the show has already begun in Shimla, and audiences can expect the release date soon.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a new project, and the details of this project have been kept hidden.

