Surbhi Chandna shares a cute THROWBACK selfie with her 'Pyaara BFF' Vikas Gupta on his birthday

Surbhi Chandna shared an adorable throwback picture with his BFF Vikas Gupta on his birthday and her caption is every BFF ever. Take a look.

Vikas Gupta, better known as the 'mastermind of Bigg Boss' is celebrating his birthday today. Yes, the producer-director has turned a year older. Though he is having a quarantine birthday this year, his 'many' friends from the Indian Television industry are doing everything that they can to make it a special one for him. Vikas shares a warm bond with almost everyone from the Telly world and is friends with many actors. All of them are showering their love and blessings on him on this special day.

However, there's someone who is extremely close to his heart. We're talking about none other than Surbhi Chandna. Surbhi and Vikas are 'The' best-friend jodi in Telly town. Their amazing camaraderie is not hidden from anyone. And on this special day, when Surbhi can not be with her BFF, she did not miss to share a cute birthday wish for Vikas. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback selfie with Vikas, along with a quirky caption.

ALSO READ: Isqhbaaaz beauty Surbhi Chandna is a sight to behold as she dresses up for a sunkissed photo

Surbhi wrote, 'Mera Pyaara Mitr, Aaj Kya Hai? (My best friend, what is special today) Well, the diva's caption is so relatable, it is just what most of our BFF's do. Well, we all expected her to pour her heart out on Vikas' birthday, but she all gave us a sweet surprise, isn't it? And also, she doesn't need to talk about the love she has for Vikas, because we all already know. In the photo, Surbhi looks stunning as ever in a pink dress, while Vikas looks dapper in black. Their smiles are just too cute to handle, and together they are just adorbs!

Take a look at Surbhi's wish for Vikas here:

Here's wishing Vikas Gupta a very 'Happy Birthday!'

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×