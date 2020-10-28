Surbhi Chandna shares an endearing PIC with Naagin 5 co stars Sharad Malhotra, Mohit; Calls them 'happy place'

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna aka Bani took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming picture with her co-stars Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) as they decked up in beautiful traditional outfits. Take a look.

Co-stars first become friends and then become family. Well, it is a natural process, as actors spend so much time together, that they tend to share a 'special' bond. One such warm and strong bond between co-stars is seen on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. The leads of Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) are not only winning hearts with their onscreen chemistry but also their off-screen equation.

The trio is often seen goofing around on the sets and having a gala time with each other's company. From playing pranks to celebrating one another's birthdays, Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit have set 'co-star goals' for others. While viewers keep waiting for Naagin 5's new episodes on weekends, the cast keeps them engaged with their fun-loving BTS moments. Just a few hours ago, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share an endearing picture with Mohit and Sharad and it has left fans 'awestruck.'

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra enjoying garba & dandiya with Naagin 5 team reflects the festive fever; Watch

In the photo, the trio is seen decked up in beautiful traditional attires as they flash their beaming smiles for the camera while embracing each other. Surbhi expressed her love for the two and wrote, 'My happy place,' leaving fans gawking. Fans couldn't stop gushing over Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit's friendship and showered them with love. Utkarash Gupta also commented on Surbhi's post and called the trio 'legends.'

The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in her white-pink heavy embroidered lehenga. While Sharad looks dapper in the all-black kurta-pajama, Mohit is disguised as a Punjabi man in a blue-white sherwani with a matching turban.

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

Well, these pictures are from the Dussehra and Navratri celebrations on Naagin 5. And with their pretty looks, it seems that some unexpected turns are soon going to take place in the story of the show. What are your thoughts on Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit's 'friendship?' Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar on his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5: Got many compliments for it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instagram

Share your comment ×