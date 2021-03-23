Surbhi Chandna shares her boxing experience for the upcoming music video in THIS post; SEE PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna shared her experience of knuckles pain due to boxing, as she practiced for her upcoming song.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and loved TV actresses in the Indian television industry. She is very active on her social media and loves to connect with her fans regularly. The actress has a huge following on social media owing to her impeccable fashion sense and her gorgeous body. The actress is making her debut in music video very soon as she will appear along with her Naagin TV show co-star Sharad Malhotra. In a recent still from the video, she posted about the preparation she did for the video.

Surbhi Chandna has posted a new picture of herself on her social media. The picture is a still from her upcoming video song, named Bepanaah Pyaar. The actress looks sizzling in black sportswear and white boxing gloves. Her hair is straight and her subtle makeup made her facial expression beyond perfect. The actress has a perfectly toned figure which she loves to flaunt. She even said in her post that with her present figure she is ready to endorse activewear.

The Naagin lead actress wrote in the caption about the problems she faced while she was learning boxing for her upcoming music video. She said that she had tried boxing for the first time and her knuckles were hurt terribly in the process, but she enjoyer the process.

Read caption- “Fat to FIT

#bepanahPyaar BTS FUN FACT -

Tried to Box for the First Time hurting the Knuckles

Terribly came as a Gift But this was Exciting

Ready to Endorse ActiveWear with that Bod”

The Naagin fame actress is immensely popular on TV for her excellent acting skills and magnificent looks. Her other popular shows are Ishqbaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, etc.

