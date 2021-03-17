Surbhi Chandna shares her favourite food cravings with fans as she enjoys a delicious dinner; Take a look

The Naagin show lead actress Surbhi Chandna shared her fitness mantra with her favourite food, which she shared on her social media for her fans.

The beautiful and talented actress Surbhi Chandna is immensely loved for her fitness videos and pictures. The Naagin 5 actress is a fitness enthusiast and often gives fitness goals for fans through her social media. The actress is active on social media and often interacts with her fans. She also shares pictures and videos from her work and personal life. She has a huge fan following owing to her gorgeous looks and impeccable fashion sense. The actress is loved by her fans for the sartorial choices.

The actress takes good care of herself with regular workouts and a healthy diet. She has shared a picture of her favorite food on social media with her fans.

In the new post shared by the actress, she has shared a picture of her favorite food. She shared her Tuesday night dinner picture, which was toasted almond with broccoli cottage, cheese mushroom, along tomato soup. Surbhi Chandna loved to have a variety of salads for her meals.

Surbhi Chandna was immensely appreciated for her excellent work in popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, Sanjeevani, and Naagin. After the completion of the show, she is presently going to feature in a music video with her Naagin co-star Sharad Malhotra. It is her first music video and she is very excited for the release of the music video. The actress has donned a different look in the video and it will be out soon.

