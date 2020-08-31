Surbhi Chandna shares her 'Monday Mood' as she preps up to kick start shooting for Naagin 5; See BTS photo

Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle to share a BTS picture as she geared up to turn into 'Bani' and begin shooting for Naagin 5. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna is one such actress who can essay any character with finesse. So, when it was revealed that Surbhi is all set to enter the Naagin clan with the fifth season of the supernatural thriller, expectations and excitement of fans knew no boundaries. Surbhi was introduced as 'Bani Sharma' in Naagin 5 opposite Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. She plays Adi Naagin in the show, who is supposedly the first and the most powerful Naagin of all. Within just a few episodes, Surbhi spread her magic and is making fans go gag with her performance in the supernatural drama.

While fans are already awestruck with Surbhi's onscreen chemistry with both, Sharad and Mohit, she does not miss any chance to increase fans' curiosity and keeps sharing BTS moments. Just a few moments ago, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scene picture as she geared up to turn into her reel-life avatar and begin shooting for Naagin 5. The diva shared a mirror selfie from her makeup room, and gave a glimpse of her 'Monday mood.'

She is seen dressed in her cool casuals, jeans and a t-shirt, and is all set to begin Monday on a high note, with a work-filled schedule. With this selfie, Surbhi asking 'What day is it today?' Naagin 5, wake up and makeup.'

Take a look at Surbhi's recent post here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 was launched by , Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra and was later taken over by Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit Sehgal. The fifth installment is already creating a lot of hype, courtesy the previous seasons, and success of the Naagin franchise. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

