Surbhi Chandna shares her secret to have a strong immunity during the Covid situation

The Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna urges her fans to stay home and offers tips to build immunity in the ongoing Covid situation.

The fit and fabulous Surbhi Chandna is a popular actress in the TV industry. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and loves to share pictures on her social media for her fans. She is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures of her post workout glow. The actress is presently workouts at her home owing to the closing of the gym. She has shared on her live video recently about her home workout.

Owing to the Covid situation, all the gyms and workout studios are closed, due to which actress Surbhi Chandna has decided to do workout at home. In her live story, she shared that she has completed yoga and burned around 350 calories. She also talked about the importance of intake of Vitamin C daily. She told that she takes a tablet of Vitamin C with little amount of water on daily basis. She added that in the present Covid situation, people should take Vitamin C everyday in any form available near them, as it is assists in building immunity and making them strong enough to fight the Covid 19 virus. She also urged her fans to stay home and to very cautious as there is an increase in Covid 19 cases.

Surbhi Chandna was appreciated for her role of Bani in the TV show Naagin season 5. The actress was last seen in a popular music video Bepanah Pyaar along with her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra. Their chemistry was highly appreciated by the audience.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

