Surbhi Chandna shares Hina Khan is very down to earth and warned her Naagin 5 is a tough show

Surbhi Chandna shares in a video that Hina Khan told her that Naagin was a tough show and she had also wished her luck.

The Naagin 5 fame actress Surbhi Chandna is loved for her acting skills and stunning looks. The actress was hailed in the show for her expressions and her sizzling chemistry with her co-star Sharad Malhotra. Surbhi Chandna came to highlight with the show Qubool Hai, in which she played the role of Haya. But her acting talent was realised when she was cast as the lead of the show Ishqbaaaz. In the show, she was paired with the famous Nakuul Mehta. She had also essayed the role of Dr. Ishani in the serial named Sanjeevani.

The actress was last seen on the silver screen in Naagin 5 where she played the role of Bani. The show was one of the most watched series. The gorgeous actress has a huge fan following, owing to her stunning style and fashion statement.

In an interview, Surbhi Chandna talked about . She said that the actress had messaged her before she took up the show Naagin 5 and warned her that it was a tough show. She added that she has met Hina Khan in many functions, and she said that she is a very down-to-earth person. She also told that Hina had even wished her luck for her role of Bani in the show Naagin.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in a music video, Bepanah Pyaar along with her Naagin co-star Sharad Malhotra. The romantic music video was a huge success and their fans loved to see them in it.

