Surbhi Chandna shares a perfect Throwback Thursday treat from London trip and leaves fans in awe; See Photos

Among the popular divas in the TV industry, Surbhi Chandna is the one who has managed to leave an imprint on people’s hearts with her stellar performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. In both the shows, the characters Surbhi essayed were completely different from one another and people loved her as the gorgeous Annika and even doted on her as Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Now, as the diva is currently at home amidst the lockdown, she is making use of it to spend time with family.

Recently, Surbhi also took a trip down memory lane with photos from her trip to London and shared the same as a treat for Throwback thursday with fans. In the photos, we can see Surbhi posing on the busy streets of London before the Coronavirus pandemic. Seeing the diva, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her style and looks. In the photos, Surbhi is seen clad in a casual blue and red tee with jeans and a white furry overcoat. Along with this, Surbhi added a cool pair of sunglasses and shoes to complete her look.

Surbhi captioned the photo as, “ Chalo London Ko Thoda Yaad Kiya Jaye Woh Bhi Kya Din The#throwitback #londondiaries #swipeleft.” With this, the diva remembered her trip to London before all the Coronavirus scare began. Several close friends of the actress commented on the photo including former Sanjivani co-star Jason Tham. On the work front, last month, Surbhi’s show, Sanjivani went off the air. The show had kicked off in August 2019 and starred Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Namit Khanna and Surbhi.

Check out Surbhi’s photos:

