Surbhi Chandna shares a sunkissed PHOTO as she gears up for her workout and it is the perfect combination

Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna keeps sharing photos on social media but today, she put together the perfect selfie. Check out the photo here.

Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna's social media feed is mighty impressive with a mix of photos from events, with her co-stars, some stunning selfies, and of course, loads of videos. This lockdown, the actress has managed to keep herself and her fans entertained by doing all things fun, including cooking, trying to turn a 'darzee' as she calls it, and many other things. And well, how do we know? Because she shared videos of the same and fans have been enjoying them, a lot.

And now, Surbhi shared an evening selfie today, which is clicked right before her workout since it says 'workout ready' and she is all smiles. What is interesting about the photos is that this one is a sun-kissed click and we love the combination, because the photo post workout and by the sun might not be just as pretty as this one, would it? (Could be for Surbhi, though!) None the less, she has been working out constantly while in quarantine and that has served as a major motivation to many.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's photo here:

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani alongside Namit Khanna and later, Gaurav Chopra. Currently, she has been at home, however, we have learned that the actress might be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Naagin 5 and that not just her, but too, has been roped in. None the less, we still await further updates that will give fans a concrete answer.

