Surbhi Chandna shares teaser of upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’, leaving fans curious with her new avatar

Actress Surbhi Chandna has recently shared the teaser of her upcoming music video and the fans are excited.

The beautiful actress Surbhi Chandna is making headlines with her stunning posts about her upcoming music video. She is starring in a romantic video with her Naagin co-star Sharad Malhotra. The actress is very excited and happy about her upcoming music video and often shares pictures and videos about the same on her social media. She is very active on social media and loves to interact with her fans. She had recently posted the poster of the song as the pair looking fantastic together in matching black outfits.

Surbhi Chandna has shared the teaser of her upcoming music video in which she is looking spectacular in her street look. The romantic spark is seen between Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. The theme of the music video showcases street to look for the actors, and both of them look fabulous in street fashion. At first, they are seen romancing each other but in the ended scene they are pointing guns at each other. This has created confusion and curiosity about what will happen next.

She has written in the caption, “Hold on tight & fasten your seatbelts!

#BepanahPyaar out on 24th March at 11 AM.

What do you think happens after that last shot?

Take your guesses in the comments below.”

See the video here-

Surbhi Chandna was immensely appreciated for her role of Bani in the popular TV show Naagin 5. The romance between Surbhi and Sharad was immensely loved by the audience. They wish to recreate the romantic chemistry in their video.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

