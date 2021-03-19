Surbhi Chandna showers love on Vikas Gupta as he dedicates a song to her on AMA; See NOW

Surbhi Chandna is delighted as the TV producer Vikas Gupta sings a song dedicated to her, and she showered love on him.

The superb-looking TV actress Surbhi Chandna's happiness knows no bounds these days as Vikas Gupta dedicated a lovely song to her. The actress is immensely popular for her charming smile and glamorous fashion sense. She has a huge fan following on her social media and often posts pictures or interacts with her fans. The popular TV producer Vikas Gupta went live recently on Instagram as he conducted an Ask Me Anything session, where he answered numerous questions of his followers. He came to the limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss 11, and his recurrent visits in consecutive seasons. Surbhi recently shared his story on her Instagram, and it seems like he is pampering her.

In the story shared by the Naagin lead actress Surbhi Chandna, a fan had asked Vikas Gupta to say a few words for Surbhi Chandana. To this, he dedicated a popular Bollywood song for her ‘Chandan se badan’. Surbhi was elated to have received such a sweet song from him and shared it on her social media with a heart sticker that said, ‘I love you so, so hard, like the most, ever.’

The popular actress Surbhi Chandna is currently enjoying her time after the wrap of her show Naagin. She is going to feature in a music video with her Naagin co-star Sharad Malhotra. It is her debut video song and it is will be released very soon in March 2021. The couple looks stunning in a different, street look in the music video, apparently named Oh Wow. The actress has worked on numerous other TV shows like Ishqbaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, etc.

