Surbhi Chandna shows her 'thunder' as she grooves to a peppy track at home; WATCH VIDEO

Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna turned her 'happy and dancing' mode on as she showed off her quirky side in her latest video on social media. Take a look at Surbhi grooving to a peppy song here.

Surbhi Chandna may be away from the small screen, but she sure knows how to keep her fans entertained and engaged through social media. The actress is quite active on social media and does not shy away from interacting with her fans whenever possible. She keeps sharing glimpses from her personal life with her 'extended family' aka her fans. In fact, ever since the lockdown started, Surbhi has upped her social media game and has been doing all that she can to drive away everyone's boredom with her fun-loving posts.

Recently, the beautiful actress posted a video, wherein she is seen flaunting her crazy dancing skills on a peppy track and it has grabbed the attention of many. Surbhi was seen showing her 'thunder' and grooving to a foot-tapping number while she enjoyed her time at home. Dressed in white shorts, and black top, Surbhi looked sizzling. It seemed like the girl had turned her 'happy and dancing' mode on as she showed off her quirky side. Her moves in the clip are just awesome, and the enchanting smile is sure to make any dull moment happy.

Within moments of Surbhi sharing the post, her fans went berserk and started commenting. While some thought Surbhi is missing partying at the club, others couldn't take their eyes off Surbhi's crazy yet cute dance. Well, with her amazing dance, Surbhi has sure made us all go to the party mood, and many are going to put on their dancing shoes to relive every moment.

Take a look at Surbhi's crazy dance moves here:

Meanwhile, this is Surbhi's comeback on social media, after a short break of nearly one week. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Surbhi on TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×