Surbhi Chandna & Shraddha Arya get clicked at Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny's baby shower; PICS

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is a popular face of the telly world and is currently seen in the show Kundali Bhagya. In the show, his chemistry with Shraddha Arya is loved by fans. Dheeraj is married to actor Vinny Arora, and they are one of the most adored couples in the industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for a long period of nearly seven years and then decided to make their bond forever with marriage and tied the knot in 2016.

Last month, the duo took to their social media handles and announced that they will be embracing parenthood for the first time. Dheeraj shared a post with him and his wife Vinny kissing as she holds sonography pics of the baby in her hands. He shared that they will be embracing parenthood by August this year. Today, the couple hosted a baby shower. We have spotted a few of their friends including, Surbhi Chanda and Shraddha Arya, who attended Vinny's baby shower.

On the professional front, Dheeraj made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He was then seen in Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He also made a cameo appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He also portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar. In 2020, Dheeraj portrayed Cheel Aakesh in Naagin 5.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora reveal ‘How they met’; Celebrate 12 years of togetherness