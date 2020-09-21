  1. Home
Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh send birthday love to their 'crazy friend' & Ishqbaaaz co star Mansi Srivastava

As Mansi Srivastava celebrates her birthday, her good friends and former Ishqbaaaz co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh showered her with some sweet birthday love. Take a look.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 03:20 pm
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh send birthday wishes to Mansi SrivastavaSurbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh send birthday love to their 'crazy friend' & Ishqbaaaz co star Mansi Srivastava
Ishqbaaaz was one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Annika and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) wowed everyone with their onscreen chemistry, but the off-screen banter on the sets was ruled by someone else. Well, we're talking about the show's three beautiful ladies, Surbhi Chandna (Annika), Shrenu Parikh (Gauri), and Mansi Srivastava (Bhavya). Yes, the three actresses lifted the atmosphere on sets with their camaraderie. 

Surbhi, Shrenu, and Mansi share a great equation and are best of friends. While it has been quite some time since the Ishqbaaaz has bid adieu to the viewers, but their bond remains the same. Today (September 21, 2020) is a special day for Mansi as she is celebrating her 'Happy Wala Birthday.' Yes, Mansi has turned a year older today, and her loved ones are leaving no stones unturned to make her extra special and loved. Surbhi and Shrenu also showered birthday love on their 'crazy friend' Mansi via their social media handles. 

Surbhi shared some throwback pictures with Mansi, Shrenu, and her girl gang, wherein they were seen having a gala time together. Expressing her love for Mansi, Surbhi wrote, Dear Mansi, there is nobody like you, and never will be. You are my Burpee queen Happy Birthday.' Shrenu also shared several fun-loving moments with Mansi and showered birthday love on her. Well, these three girls are surely giving us 'major BFF' goals with their strong bond. 

Take a look at Surbhi and Shrenu's birthday wishes for Mansi here: 

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Bani in Naagin 5 alongside Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay). What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want this girl gang to party soon, and give us a glimpse of their madness? Let us know in the comment section below. 

