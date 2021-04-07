Surbhi Chandna is a sight to behold as she gets decked up in an off shoulder top and denims

Surbhi Chandna is considered one of the most stylish divas in the TV sector. The actress is immensely famous for her impressive acting skills and her gorgeous looks. She became a highlight for her excellent acting in the TV serial Naagin 5, and her magnificent way of draping sarees. She was also liked by the audience for his sizzling romantic chemistry with her co-star Sharad Malhotra. After wrapping up the show, she has recently appeared in the music video Bepanaah Pyar, for which she was highly appreciated. The actress is presently enjoying the success of her new music video. She has shared a picture of herself, as she is dressed up in her favourite colors.

Surbhi Chandna has posted an adorable picture of herself on her social media and her fans are in love with it. She is seen wearing a white off-shoulder ruffle crop top along with skinny fit jeans. She has paired her looks with brown boots and a silver layered chain. Her hair is in light curls and open, which looks fabulous with her outfit. The makeup is matchless and subtle, which makes her face radiant. The actress wrote in the caption about her favorite colors white and blue as she dressed up in the same. She wrote in the caption, “Dolled up in my Favourite combo #whiteandblue - just like my favourite emoticon. And of course, Brown Boots to complete the look”.

Take a look-

Surbhi Chandna is an award-winning TV actress, who became popular with her show Ishqbaaz, opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress has worked in numerous TV shows after that and was last seen as the lead in Naagin 5.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

