Surbhi Chandna & sister Pranavi's bond is evident from the latest PHOTOS as they strike poses together

Surbhi Chandna and her sister Pranavi share a great bond with each other and their latest pictures are proof. Check out the pictures.

Surbhi Chandna is very close to her family members especially her sister Pranavi and multiple instances prove the same. Moreover, her social media timeline is filled with numerous pictures and videos which showcase the inevitable bond between the two sisters. The COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in people remaining confined to their homes but on the positive front, it has brought everyone close to their families too. The same goes for Surbhi Chandna who is currently enjoying the quarantine break with her loved ones.

In the midst of all this, Pranavi has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle with Surbhi in which the two of them are seen indulging in some fun banters. In some of the pictures, the two of them are seen striking some quirky poses while in a few others they are seen posing together like professionals! Surbhi looks stunning as she is seen wearing a white top teamed up with a blue distressed jeans and brown ballerinas. Her sister, on the other hand, is wearing a loose blue t-shirt teamed up with matching denim and black heels.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Surbhi Chanda was last seen in the show Sanjivani that received a humongous response from the audience. She was paired up opposite Namit Khanna in this popular daily soap and their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone. For the unversed, she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishaani in Sanjivani. Before this, Surbhi was seen in another popular show, Ishqbaaaz in which she was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Credits :Instagram

