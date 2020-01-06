Surbhi Chandna slays in a white tee and blue denims as she takes on the 'First Monday of the year'

Surbhi Chandna, who is currently being seen as Dr. Ishani in Sanjivani, took to her Instagram to share a new cool photo of herself. Check out the picture right here.

Surbhi Chandna undoubtedly is one of the fashionistas from the telly land. She always sets the fashion bar higher with each outing with her perfect sartorial choices. Be it ethnic or western, she always slays the look. The actress, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram to showcase her style file of the first Monday of the year. The actress wore a white tee and blue baggy denims. We have to say that Chandna slayed the simple yet stylish look. She captioned the same as, "So done with all the firsts of 2020 but who cares - First Monday of the year and You can never go wrong with a plain simple white tee - baggy denims and that pouty smile #drishani #stylediaries #sanjivani #fashionlookbook #swipeleft."

Speaking of Surbhi, she is best known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. The actress who has proved her acting chops time and again is currently winning hearts as Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. For the unversed, Sanjivani is the reboot version of the series of the same name. It used to air in the early 2000s. One of the first roles of the actress was Sweety from the popular TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah. Chandna was recently in the news when she shared a new sizzling photo of herself. Surbhi was seen donning a white pantsuit and raised the temperatures with the killer pose.

Check out the picture right below.

What are your views o the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More