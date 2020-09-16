Surbhi Chandna smelling a cake as she can't devour it is the real struggle of every diet follower; Watch

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna's recent video resisting a delicious piece of cake is equal parts funny and cute. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most fun-loving people in the Indian Television industry. She is someone who knows to make the most of any moment and make it memorable. Recently, Surbhi shared a video on her Instagram handle, wherein she is refusing a piece of cake, and fans are just drooling over her cuteness. All ardent fans of Surbhi, know that she is a big foodie. While she avoiding eating the cake, like every food lover, she smelled the cake, and it has caught everyone's attention.

Wondering why celebrations with cake? Well, it was Surbhi's jiju's 'Happy wala birthday' yesterday. So, Surbhi along with her loving sister Pranavi Chandna celebrated the special day together with cakes and masti. It so happened that while Surbhi's jiju was feeding her a piece of cake to celebrate the occasion, the actress with a 'heavy heart' refused saying, 'I can't have it'. The expressions on her face made it evident that she wanted to have a bite but unfortunately couldn't devour it.

Later, when her jiju funnily asked her to just smell it if she does want to eat, Surbhi went ahead and did it. Yes, she took the aroma of the scrumptious cake, it was too cute to miss. Well, Surbhi smelling a cake as she cannot devour it, shows the 'real struggle' of every diet follower. Well, we must say, this has to be one of the cutest and the funniest videos by Surbhi as her innocence, and notorious behaviour is something you wouldn't want to miss.

Are you worried if Surbhi did not have the piece of cake, what did she eat? Well, our gorgeous was savoring' Kheera aka cucumber' to stay healthy and fit. Not to miss, her bond with her didi and jiju is adorable!

Take a look at Surbhi's posts here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi is seen as Bani in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 5. The show also stars Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) in the lead roles. Aren't Surbhi's videos totally relatable? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

