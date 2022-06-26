Surbhi Chandna starts shooting for 'Sherdil Shergill' in Shimla and gives a glimpse of her work routine; PICS

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. She is one of the stylish actresses on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with impressive outfits and hilarious content. Surbhi has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. It was recently reported that the actress has joined hands with Dheeraj Dhoopar for Saurabh Tewari’s next show titled 'Sherdil Shergill (SS)'. Today, Surbhi has shared a post that confirms that she has started shooting for Sherdil Shergill.

Surbhi shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and in the caption she wrote, "Dumping Days of Mumbai and Shimla. A day of randomly clicking a Bend it over Selfie. A day of Eating Shimla Ka Set Food while watching keeping up with the Kardashians. A day of clicking Baby Pictures of Me. A day of Starting to Read Jackie Collins American Star on my favourite bench enjoying a glass of Chilled Lassie. A Day with the team behind all the looks always @makeup_by_mujahid @firdoshsgaikh1234 A day watching two Munkeys Cleaning up well by my Window. A day of taking a picture for approvals by @shivanishirali A day of Hair Makeover @pranavi_chandna A day of Trials A day of prepping skin before Makeup #sherdilshergill #shimla #work".

Speaking of Sherdil Shergill, the show will be a rom-com revolving around two individuals from different backgrounds and ideologies. While Dheeraj plays the privileged one, Surbhi will play a self-made woman. It will be interesting to see how their paths cross, and they fall in love eventually. The shooting for the show has already begun in Shimla, and audiences can expect the release date soon.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, she had replaced new mom Bharti Singh for the time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as she was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy. Surbhi has recently joined hands with Arjun Bijlani for a new project, and the details of this project have been kept hidden.

