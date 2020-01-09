Surbhi Chandna steps up her makeup game every single time & her latest PIC is proof; Take a look

Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely gorgeous. Check out her latest picture.

Surbhi Chandna is currently one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of Indian telly town. The talented actress rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Anika in the popular show Ishqbaaaz. Her on – screen chemistry with co – actor Nakuul Mehta was also loved by the audiences. Surbhi is known not only because of her brilliant acting performances in shows but also for her unique style statements. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Surbhi Chandna is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. The Sanjivani actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely gorgeous. Surbhi is seen wearing a white crochet outfit teamed up with a matching golden choker neckpiece and lets down her hair loose as usual. The actress opts for a highlighted makeup look consisting of glittery smoked eyes and a glossy pink lip colour.

Check out the latest picture of Surbhi Chandna below:

On the professional front, Surbhi is currently seen in Sanjivani wherein she portrays the role of Dr. Ishani. She has been paired up opposite Namit Khanna in the much – loved show. Sanjivani also stars Rohit Roy, Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdep Kohli and others in pivotal roles. It happens to be the third installment of the popular 2002 show of the same name. Just like the previous two installments, the current show has also received positive responses from the audiences.

